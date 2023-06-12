Grapevine: PE-backed Sekhmet in fray for Glenmark's arm; Easebuzz to raise fresh funding

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Gamot API-operated active pharma ingredient platform Sekhmet Pharmaventures is in the fray with Ahmedabad-based Nirma Group for acquisition of Glenmark Pharma’s subsidiary, said a media report, citing several people aware of the development. Sekhmet, backed by the likes of PAG, CX Partners and Samara Capital is also likely to have ......