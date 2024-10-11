Grapevine: Ola seeks investor nod for listing; BlackRock among bidders in Hyundai India IPO

Premium
Ola Consumer has sought approval from its investors to change its registration to a public one, The Arc reported. This could mark a step towards an IPO for the company backed by investors including SoftBank, Tiger Global and Z47 (erstwhile Matrix Partner India). The management is finalising bankers for the issue, the ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.