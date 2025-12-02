Grapevine: Temasek, Jungle Ventures, Inflexor Fund, Carlyle Group, others in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Consumer appliances maker Atomberg has secured fresh funding, while drone technology startup Garuda Aerospace converted into a public company, signaling plans for a possible initial public offer (IPO). Meanwhile, global private equity major Carlyle Group is in advanced discussions to buy a majority stake in Mumbai-based Nido Home Finance; and Macquarie Asset ......