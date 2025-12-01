Mixx Technologies, Finfactor snag early-stage funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Mixx Technologies, Finfactor snag early-stage funding

Mixx Technologies, Finfactor snag early-stage funding

By Roshan Abraham

  • 01 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
Mixx Technologies, Finfactor snag early-stage funding

California-headquartered Mixx Technologies, which helps AI infrastructure with faster data transmission, and Pune-headquartered Finfactor, which caters to financial-service providers, have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said Monday.

Mixx Technologies Inc has raised $33 million in a Series A funding round led by ICM HPQC Fund, with participation from TDK Ventures, Systemiq Capital, Banpu Innovation & Ventures, G Vision Capital, Ajinomoto Group Ventures, AVITIC Innovation Fund, and other strategic partners. ICM HPQC Fund is a Singapore-based sub-fund of a variable capital company (VCC) managed by ICM Global Funds Pte Ltd.

Advertisement

The startup said the capital will be used to advance its product development milestones, expand its global footprint, and scale R&D centers in the US, India, and Taiwan, as well as continued investment in strategic collaborations.

Mixx, founded by Vivek Raghuraman and Rebecca Schaevitz, is a San Jose, California-headquartered startup that offers silicon photonics products. Its HBxIO platform provides connectivity to help cloud service providers deploy large AI inference models quickly.

Advertisement

Finfactor has raised $15 million (Rs 134 crore) in a Series A funding round led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from existing investors Varanium Capital, DMI Sparkle Fund, and IIFL Fintech Fund.

The parent company of Finvu Account Aggregator offers technology solutions to lending and wealth management firms. Founded by Manoj Alandkar and Munish Bhatia, Finvu AA is a Reserve Bank of India-licensed account aggregator which has served over 50 million consumers and works with banks, insurers, stockbrokers, investment advisors, and other financial institutions, to enable secure data flows. 

The startup said the capital raised will be used to build and scale up products, enhance Finfactor’s analytics suite, and accelerate the company’s strategy to become a full stack technology provider for banks and BFSI clients.

Advertisement

The company serves over 150 BFSI clients, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Motilal Oswal, Canara Bank, and CRED.

Mixx TechnologiesICM HPQC FundTDK VenturesSystemiq CapitalFinfactorWestBridge Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
SucSEED, Silverneedle founders team up to form new VC fund

General

SucSEED, Silverneedle founders team up to form new VC fund

Premium
Grapevine: Temasek, EQT, TPG, Quest Global, Limelight, ASG Hospital, others in news

General

Grapevine: Temasek, EQT, TPG, Quest Global, Limelight, ASG Hospital, others in news

Premium
Grapevine: Kauvery promoters plan stake buyback; Wakefit raising pre-IPO round

General

Grapevine: Kauvery promoters plan stake buyback; Wakefit raising pre-IPO round

Premium
Grapevine: Magenta Mobility, Neo, FarMart raising fresh funding

General

Grapevine: Magenta Mobility, Neo, FarMart raising fresh funding

Premium
Grapevine: Evonith Steel, Ayekart, Lush, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures in news

General

Grapevine: Evonith Steel, Ayekart, Lush, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures in news

Supreme Court agrees to $570 mn settlement by fugitive billionaire brothers

General

Supreme Court agrees to $570 mn settlement by fugitive billionaire brothers

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW