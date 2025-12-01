Mixx Technologies, Finfactor snag early-stage funding

California-headquartered Mixx Technologies, which helps AI infrastructure with faster data transmission, and Pune-headquartered Finfactor, which caters to financial-service providers, have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said Monday.

Mixx Technologies Inc

Mixx Technologies Inc has raised $33 million in a Series A funding round led by ICM HPQC Fund, with participation from TDK Ventures, Systemiq Capital, Banpu Innovation & Ventures, G Vision Capital, Ajinomoto Group Ventures, AVITIC Innovation Fund, and other strategic partners. ICM HPQC Fund is a Singapore-based sub-fund of a variable capital company (VCC) managed by ICM Global Funds Pte Ltd.

Advertisement

The startup said the capital will be used to advance its product development milestones, expand its global footprint, and scale R&D centers in the US, India, and Taiwan, as well as continued investment in strategic collaborations.

Mixx, founded by Vivek Raghuraman and Rebecca Schaevitz, is a San Jose, California-headquartered startup that offers silicon photonics products. Its HBxIO platform provides connectivity to help cloud service providers deploy large AI inference models quickly.

Advertisement

Finfactor has raised $15 million (Rs 134 crore) in a Series A funding round led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from existing investors Varanium Capital, DMI Sparkle Fund, and IIFL Fintech Fund.

The parent company of Finvu Account Aggregator offers technology solutions to lending and wealth management firms. Founded by Manoj Alandkar and Munish Bhatia, Finvu AA is a Reserve Bank of India-licensed account aggregator which has served over 50 million consumers and works with banks, insurers, stockbrokers, investment advisors, and other financial institutions, to enable secure data flows.

The startup said the capital raised will be used to build and scale up products, enhance Finfactor’s analytics suite, and accelerate the company’s strategy to become a full stack technology provider for banks and BFSI clients.

Advertisement

The company serves over 150 BFSI clients, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Motilal Oswal, Canara Bank, and CRED.

Share article on Leave Your Comments