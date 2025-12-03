Grapevine: Torrent Gas hires IPO bankers; Ambak, Chhota Bheem creator seek funding

Premium Credit: ThinkStock

Torrent Gas, the city gas distribution arm of Torrent Group, has appointed Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and Citigroup’s local unit to manage its planned initial public offering, a media report said. The IPO could raise up to $450 million, Bloomberg reported, citing people aware of the matter. Discussions are ongoing, and ......