Grapevine: Torrent Gas hires IPO bankers; Ambak, Chhota Bheem creator seek funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Torrent Gas hires IPO bankers; Ambak, Chhota Bheem creator seek funding

Grapevine: Torrent Gas hires IPO bankers; Ambak, Chhota Bheem creator seek funding

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 03 Dec 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Torrent Gas hires IPO bankers; Ambak, Chhota Bheem creator seek funding
Credit: ThinkStock

Torrent Gas, the city gas distribution arm of Torrent Group, has appointed Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and Citigroup’s local unit to manage its planned initial public offering, a media report said.  The IPO could raise up to $450 million, Bloomberg reported, citing people aware of the matter. Discussions are ongoing, and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

B2B platform Modulus raises maiden round; OG Media buys Instagram-first news platform

General

B2B platform Modulus raises maiden round; OG Media buys Instagram-first news platform

Premium
Grapevine: Temasek, Jungle Ventures, Inflexor Fund, Carlyle Group, others in news

General

Grapevine: Temasek, Jungle Ventures, Inflexor Fund, Carlyle Group, others in news

Mixx Technologies, Finfactor snag early-stage funding

General

Mixx Technologies, Finfactor snag early-stage funding

Premium
SucSEED, Silverneedle founders team up to form new VC fund

General

SucSEED, Silverneedle founders team up to form new VC fund

Premium
Grapevine: Temasek, EQT, TPG, Quest Global, Limelight, ASG Hospital, others in news

General

Grapevine: Temasek, EQT, TPG, Quest Global, Limelight, ASG Hospital, others in news

Premium
Grapevine: Kauvery promoters plan stake buyback; Wakefit raising pre-IPO round

General

Grapevine: Kauvery promoters plan stake buyback; Wakefit raising pre-IPO round

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW