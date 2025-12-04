Grapevine: Macquarie, SoftBank, InMobi, Manipal Hospitals in news

Premium The Macquarie Group logo at their headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. | Credit: Reuters/Hollie Adams/File Photo

Macquarie Asset Management is set to buy a significant minority stake in Maple Infrastructure Trust while advertising technology company InMobi has secured financing for a share buyback and Manipal Hospitals is moving forward with its listing plans, according to separate media reports. Macquarie-Maple InvIT Macquarie Asset Management is close to acquiring a ......