Grapevine: Ola Electric faces pushback on valuation; Pine Labs eyes $1-bn IPO

Premium Ola Electric's S1 Air e-scooters | Credit: Reuters/VarunVyas Hebbalalu

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. is encountering investor resistance regarding its target valuation for the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of shares, a media report said. The company's founder is seeking a potential valuation of up to $7 billion (Rs 58,400 crore) for the Mumbai listing while initial feedback from investors suggests ......