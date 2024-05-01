Grapevine: Mubadala may join hands with Warburg for Shriram Housing; Brookfield eyes Leela Palaces Listing

Premium
UAE sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company is in discussions to team up with Warburg Pincus as a potential co-investor in acquiring a controlling stake in Shriram Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Shriram Finance, a media report said. Warburg Pincus is currently the leading contender for the deal, with Bain Capital also in race. Avendus Capital, Barclays Bank, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.