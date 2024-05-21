US' Platinum Equity looking to foray into India with new office, bulge bets

Premium
American buyout firm Platinum Equity, with assets under management worth $48 billion globally, is exploring transactions to foray into the Indian private equity sector, even as it gears up to build an India office, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The California-headquartered global PE firm is scouting for opportunities in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.