facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Meesho set to snap up $300 mn; Carlyle weighs options for Hexaware

Grapevine: Meesho set to snap up $300 mn; Carlyle weighs options for Hexaware

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 26 Mar 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Meesho set to snap up $300 mn; Carlyle weighs options for Hexaware

E-commerce platform Meesho is set to secure a $300-million (Rs 2,500 crore) investment from Tiger Global, SoftBank and others, a media report said. Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners are committing a combined $150 million, supplemented by Peak XV&#39;s $70 million contribution. SoftBank is planning to chip in with $30 million, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Meesho set to snap up $300 mn; Carlyle weighs options for Hexaware

General

Grapevine: Meesho set to snap up $300 mn; Carlyle weighs options for Hexaware

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum declines on a high base due to ITC deal last week

General

Deals Digest: Funding momentum declines on a high base due to ITC deal last week

Premium
Grapevine: Samara in talks to buy Bharti's Del Monte stake; Healthium gets another suitor

General

Grapevine: Samara in talks to buy Bharti's Del Monte stake; Healthium gets another suitor

Premium
Grapevine: Carnelian raising $600 mn PIPE fund; Mars Growth may buy into Meesho

General

Grapevine: Carnelian raising $600 mn PIPE fund; Mars Growth may buy into Meesho

Premium
Grapevine: Serentica mulls stake sale; Pine Labs, Zepto may shift HQ to India

General

Grapevine: Serentica mulls stake sale; Pine Labs, Zepto may shift HQ to India

Premium
Grapevine: Sugar Cosmetics' VC backers eye exit; Azure Power may change hands

General

Grapevine: Sugar Cosmetics' VC backers eye exit; Azure Power may change hands

Advertisement