Grapevine: Meesho set to snap up $300 mn; Carlyle weighs options for Hexaware

E-commerce platform Meesho is set to secure a $300-million (Rs 2,500 crore) investment from Tiger Global, SoftBank and others, a media report said. Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners are committing a combined $150 million, supplemented by Peak XV's $70 million contribution. SoftBank is planning to chip in with $30 million, ......