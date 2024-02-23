facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: KKR to deploy bulk of infra fund in India, Hero Future eyes pre-IPO funding

Grapevine: KKR to deploy bulk of infra fund in India, Hero Future eyes pre-IPO funding

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 23 Feb 2024
Premium
Grapevine: KKR to deploy bulk of infra fund in India, Hero Future eyes pre-IPO funding
Credit: 123RF.com

Global investment giant KKR is directing a significant portion of its newly-raised $6.4 billion pan-Asian infrastructure fund towards India, a media report said. The firm aims to diversify its Indian portfolio across roads, renewables, and other promising sectors, the Mint reported, citing Hardik Shah, partner and head of infrastructure investing in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: KKR to deploy bulk of infra fund in India, Hero Future eyes pre-IPO funding

General

Grapevine: KKR to deploy bulk of infra fund in India, Hero Future eyes pre-IPO funding

Varaha, three others raise early-stage funding

General

Varaha, three others raise early-stage funding

Premium
Grapevine: ITC eyes Prataap Snacks; GIC, KKR join race for Carlyle's stake in Airtel's data centre

General

Grapevine: ITC eyes Prataap Snacks; GIC, KKR join race for Carlyle's stake in Airtel's data centre

Premium
Grapevine: KKR explores exit from Avendus; Flipkart eyes Dunzo

General

Grapevine: KKR explores exit from Avendus; Flipkart eyes Dunzo

Premium
India SME Investments eyes big jump in AUM as it floats second PE fund

General

India SME Investments eyes big jump in AUM as it floats second PE fund

Premium
Investor Capital Connect's co-founder, former PwC exec to float VC fund

General

Investor Capital Connect's co-founder, former PwC exec to float VC fund

Advertisement