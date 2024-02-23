Grapevine: KKR to deploy bulk of infra fund in India, Hero Future eyes pre-IPO funding

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Global investment giant KKR is directing a significant portion of its newly-raised $6.4 billion pan-Asian infrastructure fund towards India, a media report said. The firm aims to diversify its Indian portfolio across roads, renewables, and other promising sectors, the Mint reported, citing Hardik Shah, partner and head of infrastructure investing in ......