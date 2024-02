Grapevine: KKR mulls JB Pharma sale; Bharti eyes Del Monte JV exit

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm KKR & Co. is exploring options for a potential sale of its 53.8% controlling stake in Mumbai-based JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a media report said. KKR is in the process of hiring financial advisers to assess the feasibility of the sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with ......