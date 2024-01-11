Grapevine: JSW Cement picks bankers for IPO; Reliance, Hinduja Group Eye Siti Networks

Premium
Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has selected some local and foreign investment bankers to float the initial public offering of its subsidiary JSW Cement, a media report said. The cement maker has picked JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital, DAM Capital, Jefferies, Citi, Goldman Sachs, and SBI Capital for the planned ......
