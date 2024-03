Grapevine: Investors put Yes Bank on the block; Dr Agarwals Healthcare eyes IPO

Major shareholders of private lender Yes Bank Ltd are aiming to sell up to a 51% stake, and have engaged Citigroup’s India unit for the task, a media report said. The bank, India’s sixth-largest private lender by assets, targets a valuation of $8-9 billion (Rs 66,400-74,700 crore), representing a 20-25% premium ......