Grapevine: I Squared-backed gas firms to merge; A91 Partners to raise $750-mn fund

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

I Squared Capital-backed Indian city gas distribution firms AG&P Pratham and Think Gas Distribution are set to merge in a stock-for-stock deal valued at over $1.1 billion (Rs 9,096 crore) , a media report said. I Squared currently holds a 100% stake in Think Gas Distribution and a 73% stake in ......