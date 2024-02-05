Grapevine: Hyundai Motor India plans IPO; Temasek weighs healthcare bet

Premium Hyundai logo is seen during Munich Auto Show in 2021. | Credit: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor is mulling an initial public offering of its Indian unit, Hyundai Motor India, to tap into the country’s thriving IPO market, a media report said. The planned move comes nearly three decades after the Korean company launched its Indian operations. Hyundai is now India's second-largest passenger ......