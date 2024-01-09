Grapevine: EverEnviro eyes fresh fundraise; Fireside leads extended Series A round in Amaha

Premium Mahesh Girdhar, MD & CEO, EverEnviro

Homegrown compressed biogas developer EverEnviro, a subsidiary of Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF) is in talks with more than one investor, as it seeks to tap the market for the first private equity-style investment in the rapidly expanding sector. The company is in talks to hire investment bankers like Standard Chartered ......