Grapevine: EQT plans $5 bn India investment; Godfrey Phillips in talks to sell 24Seven

Premium Jean Eric Salata, Asia chairperson, EQT

Swedish private equity firm EQT, which invested $2 billion in India last year after acquiring Baring Private Equity Asia, is poised to invest an additional $5 billion this year, a media report said. EQT has strong commitment to diverse sectors beyond IT services with a $5-billion (Rs 41,829 crore) investment pipeline ......