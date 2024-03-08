Grapevine: EQT, KKR eye Healthium Medtech; Nazara bids for Smaaash

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Top global private equity firms, including EQT, KKR, Bain Capital, and Advent International, have submitted initial bids to buy Apax Partners-backed Healthium Medtech, a media report said. The medical devices firm is anticipated to be valued at $750-850 million in this mega deal, Moneycontrol reported, citing people familiar with the matter. A consortium of Canada's Ontario Teachers ......