Grapevine: EQT, KKR eye Healthium Medtech; Nazara bids for Smaaash

Top global private equity firms, including EQT, KKR, Bain Capital, and Advent International, have submitted initial bids to buy Apax Partners-backed Healthium Medtech, a media report said. The medical devices firm is anticipated to be valued at $750-850 million in this mega deal, Moneycontrol reported, citing people familiar with the matter. A consortium of Canada's Ontario Teachers ......
