Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Damani buys personal care retail chain; IndiaRF to provide lifeline to Ind-Swift

Grapevine: Damani buys personal care retail chain; IndiaRF to provide lifeline to Ind-Swift

By Aman Rawat

  • 21 Jul 2023
Premium
Grapevine: Damani buys personal care retail chain; IndiaRF to provide lifeline to Ind-Swift

Avenue Supermarts founder and billionaire Radhakishan Damani has acquired beauty and personal care retail chain Health and Glow from the family offices of Rajan Raheja and Hemendra Kothari, as per a media report.   The deal, which was conducted through Damani&#39;s flagship investment vehicle Bright Star Investments, valued the Bangalore-based company around ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Gulf Digest: Tenderd, GetOutfit, YallaHub, Growdash raise early-stage funding

TMT

Gulf Digest: Tenderd, GetOutfit, YallaHub, Growdash raise early-stage funding

Matrix Partners-anchored DeVC invests in 30 startups

TMT

Matrix Partners-anchored DeVC invests in 30 startups

Premium
Deals Digest: Mild slowdown in funding momentum this week; M&A activity heightens

General

Deals Digest: Mild slowdown in funding momentum this week; M&A activity heightens

Premium
Motilal Oswal Real Estate head Sharad Mittal steps down to start own venture

Infrastructure

Motilal Oswal Real Estate head Sharad Mittal steps down to start own venture

Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak ahead of RIL results

Finance

Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak ahead of RIL results

Blume-backed deeptech startup Ati Motors secures Series A funding

TMT

Blume-backed deeptech startup Ati Motors secures Series A funding

Advertisement