Grapevine: Carnelian raising $600 mn PIPE fund; Mars Growth may buy into Meesho

Premium
Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors, led by Vikas Khemani, is gearing up to raise Rs 5,000 crore ($600 million) for its latest public market fund, attracting support from high-net-worth individuals, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and family offices of industrialists, a media report said. Notably, existing investors, including the family offices of promoters ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.