Grapevine: TPG eyes stake in VLCC; NTPC Green taps four bankers for IPO

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Carlyle Group is actively engaged in discussions with TPG Growth regarding the sale of a 25-30% stake in VLCC Healthcare Ltd, a media report said. This move comes less than a year after Carlyle's acquisition of the wellness and beauty products company. A 78% surge in VLCC's shares in just 12 months prompted Carlyle ......