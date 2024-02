Grapevine: Byju's gets $300 mn rights issue commitment; Sony, Zee resume merger talks

Edtech firm Think and Learn, operating under the Byju’s brand, has received commitments totaling $300 million (Rs 2,489 crore) for its ongoing rights issue, set to conclude by the end of February, a media report said. Byju’s initiated the rights issue in January, aiming to raise $200 million with an enterprise ......