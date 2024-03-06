facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Blackstone to double Indian warehouses; CDPQ eyes Ashoka's road projects

Grapevine: Blackstone to double Indian warehouses; CDPQ eyes Ashoka's road projects

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 06 Mar 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone to double Indian warehouses; CDPQ eyes Ashoka's road projects
Credit: 123RF.com

Blackstone Inc. intends to more than double its holdings of Indian warehouses, aiming for at least 100-million-square-feet space within the next two to three years, a media report said.    The New York-based firm, with a $20 billion Indian real estate portfolio encompassing office spaces and hotels, will look to raise money through ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone to double Indian warehouses; CDPQ eyes Ashoka's road projects

General

Grapevine: Blackstone to double Indian warehouses; CDPQ eyes Ashoka's road projects

BlackRock sees India, Indonesia as promising for investments in APAC region

General

BlackRock sees India, Indonesia as promising for investments in APAC region

Premium
Grapevine: Flipkart-backed BlackBuck mulls IPO; Godrej Tyson promoters plan stake sale

General

Grapevine: Flipkart-backed BlackBuck mulls IPO; Godrej Tyson promoters plan stake sale

Premium
Grapevine: EQT, Temasek plan O2 Power exit; Samara, Convergent to form $150 mn food venture

General

Grapevine: EQT, Temasek plan O2 Power exit; Samara, Convergent to form $150 mn food venture

Premium
Deals Digest: Big-ticket M&As, growth-stage bets dominate dealmaking

General

Deals Digest: Big-ticket M&As, growth-stage bets dominate dealmaking

Premium
Grapevine: Mutares opens Mumbai office, eyes fresh deals; ReNew mulls asset sale

General

Grapevine: Mutares opens Mumbai office, eyes fresh deals; ReNew mulls asset sale

Advertisement