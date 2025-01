Grapevine: Blackstone, Sattva Group, Byju’s in news

Premium A Byju's branch in Delhi | Credit: Reuters

A Blackstone-Sattva Group joint venture plans to file draft IPO papers for a real estate investment trust by mid-February, according to a media report. Also in news, a US federal judge has found a top executive at Byju’s and an ally of the company’s founder in contempt of court, imposing ......