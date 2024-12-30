Grapevine: Blackstone, Carlyle, TPG, Hillhouse, Access Health, AstraZeneca in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Blackstone, Carlyle, TPG, Hillhouse, Access Health, AstraZeneca in news

Grapevine: Blackstone, Carlyle, TPG, Hillhouse, Access Health, AstraZeneca in news

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 30 Dec 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone, Carlyle, TPG, Hillhouse, Access Health, AstraZeneca in news
Credit: 123RF.com

At least four global private equity firms have submitted non-binding bids for healthcare outsourcing firm Access Healthcare, and AstraZeneca&#39;s India unit has cut over 125 jobs in its biopharmaceutical business, according to various media reports.  Access Healthcare  Global private equity firms, including Blackstone, Carlyle, TPG, and Hillhouse Partners, have submitted non-binding bids ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows down in the last week of the year

General

Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows down in the last week of the year

Premium
Flashback 2024: Check out this year's most-read VCCircle stories

General

Flashback 2024: Check out this year's most-read VCCircle stories

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone, Horizon Industrial, Goldman Sachs,  PeopleStrong in news

General

Grapevine: Blackstone, Horizon Industrial, Goldman Sachs,  PeopleStrong in news

Premium
Grapevine: Haier, Weaver Services and Shapoorji Pallonji Group in news

General

Grapevine: Haier, Weaver Services and Shapoorji Pallonji Group in news

Premium
Grapevine: Tata Capital, Hisense, Epack Durable, Coforge in news

General

Grapevine: Tata Capital, Hisense, Epack Durable, Coforge in news

Pro
Flashback 2024: Check out the top PE, VC deals of the year

General

Flashback 2024: Check out the top PE, VC deals of the year

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW