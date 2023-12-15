Grapevine: Biocon, Shriram Finance plan to sell units; Footpath Ventures eyes IPL franchise

Premium
Biocon Ltd is considering a plan to sell its generic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business to lower its debt, a media report said. The generic API business is worth around $1.5 billion, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The report said that Biocon has engaged in discussions with ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.