facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Binny Bansal ups Curefoods bet; ADIA may back Pocket FM

Grapevine: Binny Bansal ups Curefoods bet; ADIA may back Pocket FM

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 18 Mar 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Binny Bansal ups Curefoods bet; ADIA may back Pocket FM
Binny Bansal | Credit: Reuters

Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, is ramping up his investments in Curefoods, while concurrently doubling down on his investment activities in India, a media report said. Bansal, who previously sold his remaining stake in Flipkart for approximately $650 million, has invested an additional $25 million in Curefoods as part of a ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

HCIN Networks, three others raise early-stage funding

General

HCIN Networks, three others raise early-stage funding

Premium
Grapevine: Binny Bansal ups Curefoods bet; ADIA may back Pocket FM

General

Grapevine: Binny Bansal ups Curefoods bet; ADIA may back Pocket FM

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum rises due to a large-ticket deal, volume drops

General

Deals Digest: Funding momentum rises due to a large-ticket deal, volume drops

Premium
Grapevine: TPG-backed Fractal Analytics revives IPO plans; Rupeek faces down round

General

Grapevine: TPG-backed Fractal Analytics revives IPO plans; Rupeek faces down round

Elevar, Accel, Inflection Point invest early-stage funds in three startups

General

Elevar, Accel, Inflection Point invest early-stage funds in three startups

Premium
Grapevine: Investors put Yes Bank on the block; Dr Agarwals Healthcare eyes IPO

General

Grapevine: Investors put Yes Bank on the block; Dr Agarwals Healthcare eyes IPO

Advertisement