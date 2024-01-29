Grapevine: Bain, Inventia plan pharma bets; promoters to up stake in Zee

Bain Capital is the likely frontrunner to acquire stake in TPG Capital-backed Sai Life Sciences, a Hyderabad-based contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation, Moneycontrol reported, citing sources.

The deal may value Sai Life Sciences at around $800 million (Rs 6,651 crore). TPG Capital had invested $135 million in the company in 2018 and holds 43.4% stake. HBM Private Equity India holds 6% and the founder family and promoter group hold the rest.



Jefferies is reportedly overseeing the sell-side advisory for the deal.

Advent International, KKR, and Charles River had also initially expressed interest, but the report said that Bain Capital's active engagement gives it an edge. A signing is anticipated in the coming weeks

Inventia Healthcare

US buyout fund Platinum Equity Advisors has started discussion to acquire drugmaker Inventia Healthcare at a valuation of Rs 2,500 crore ($300 million), The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the matter.

InvAscent Capital and Jacob Ballas, which hold a total 40% stake, plan to exit the Mumbai-based company, while promoter Janak Shah and family may retain a minority stake and continue managing the business.

The sale, managed by Rothschild & Co and Stifel Financial Corp, is currently in the diligence stage.

Zee Entertainment, Sony

Zee Entertainment plans to sue Sony for damages, accusing the latter of deliberately preventing the merger despite Punit Goenka offering to exit chief executive's post, The Economic Times reported, citing Subhash Chandra, chairman emeritus of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Sony's strategy was to initiate talks and then withdraw, portraying Zee as vulnerable, Chandra told the newspaper

Chandra confirmed plans for the promoter family to increase its stake by 5%, reaching 26%. While private equity firms have expressed interest, Chandra is hesitant to approach Ambanis or Adanis for alternatives, the report said.

Lightspeed Venture Partners

Silicon Valley-based Lightspeed Venture Partners is exploring ways to offload startup stakes valued at approximately $1 billion to generate cash for investor returns, Financial Times reported, citing people aware of the matter.

Lightspeed, which has $25 billion in assets under management with early investments in Snap, Rubrik, and Nest, has reportedly approached investors regarding the potential sale of a portfolio consisting of 10 holdings.

The plan involves consolidating these assets into a private equity-inspired vehicle known as a continuation fund, which Lightspeed would continue to manage.

