Grapevine: Avendus raising new PE fund; Veritas picks bankers for IPO

Premium
Mumbai-based investment bank Avendus is seeking to raise about $300 million for its third private equity fund, a media report said. Avendus aims to deploy larger amounts more frequently from the third fund, TechCrunch reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The firm had raised around $185 million for its second fund ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.