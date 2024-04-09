Grapevine: Avendus raising new PE fund; Veritas picks bankers for IPO

Mumbai-based investment bank Avendus is seeking to raise about $300 million for its third private equity fund, a media report said. Avendus aims to deploy larger amounts more frequently from the third fund, TechCrunch reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The firm had raised around $185 million for its second fund ......