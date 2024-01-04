Grapevine: Avanse Financial shortlists bankers ahead of IPO; GMR Airports raises debt

Premium Amit Gainda, managing director and chief executive officer, Avanse Financial Services

Mumbai-based Avanse Financial Services, backed by private equity major Warburg Pincus, Kedaara Capital and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), has shortlisted six bankers for its planned initial public offering this year. The education loan non-banking company – looking to raise Rs 4,000 crore via the issue – has chosen Kotak Mahindra ......