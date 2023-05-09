Grapevine: Allianz-Shapoorji may exit IT park asset; Razorpay looking to shift domicile

Credit: 123RF.com

Allianz Real Estate and Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which had bought Hyderabad office complex WaveRock for $250 million in 2019, is seeking to exit the asset for around Rs 2,000 crore, multiple sources aware of the deal told The Economic Times.

SPREF II, the Allianz-Shapoorji platform, bought WaveRock from a joint venture between Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and US-based developer Tishman Speyer.

“There are other funds also that had bid for the project but GIC has emerged as frontrunner,” said one of the persons mentioned above.

The property counts companies such as Apple, Accenture and TCS as tenants.

Digital payments and financial services provider Razorpay, which counts Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital, TCV, GIC, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India and Matrix Partners, among its marquee investors, is looking to move its parent entity to India from the US, sources told Moneycontrol.

Razorpay, which is in the process to go public soon wants to tap the benefits of domiciling in India.

"We have been talking about and working on this for the past three-four months and now we are in the process of shifting our parent firm from the US to India," the company's spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

