Oben Electric, Magma, CuePilot raise fresh capital from family offices, state-govt arm, others

Sagar Thakkar, Madhumita Agrawal and Dinkar Agrawal, founders of Oben Electric

An electric motorcycle brand, an industrials-solutions provider and an AI-native platform that caters to schools and pre-schools have raised between $1.8-9 million in separate rounds from various entities who include family offices and a state-government's investment arm.

Oben Electric, a homegrown electric motorcycle manufacturer, has secured Rs 85 crore ($9.4) in its Pre-Series B round. The investors in the round included family offices of Raj K Soin, Musa Dakri, Ramesh Bhutada and other existing investors.

Advertisement

This follows its Rs 100 crore Series A round that it closed in January 2025.

Oben, founded in August 2020, specialises in designing, developing, and manufacturing performance electric motorcycles and all its critical EV components in-house in India. The company is set to achieve Rs 100 crore of revenue in the current financial year.

It will use the capital to drive Oben Electric’s next phase of growth by scaling up its distribution network and increasing brand awareness. Simultaneously, the company will also accelerate product development and launches.



Advertisement

Industrial solutions company Magma has raised $3 million (around Rs 27 crore) in additional capital from Capria Ventures, Avinya Ventures, Gujarat Government’s VC arm GVFL Ltd, and AVNM Ventures.

It has now closed its Series A round at $8 million. It previously announced a $5 million raise in April 2025. The company had secured $3.3 million in seed funding round.

Advertisement

Founded in 2022 by Neal Thakker and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Magma provides solutions to factories across verticals including raw materials supply, green energy, waste management, and logistics.

The capital will be deployed to scale Magma’s operations across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Telangana, strengthen the company’s precision manufacturing network; accelerate the growth of TerraMag, its advanced industrial materials brand; and introduce new factory-focused solutions.

Advertisement

CuePilot AI, a voice-first, AI-native platform for preschools and daycares, has secured $1.8 million (around Rs 16.2 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by Ronnie Screwvala's Unilazer Ventures, with participation from Eximius Ventures and Titan Capital.

The company plans to use the funds to deepen its voice and AI orchestration stack, ship integrations for priority geographies, and scale up go-to-market across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, followed by the United States where average revenue per user is higher and payments volume is significant, according to its press statement.

The startup offers a full-stack preschool management system that automates 80% of administrative work using its voice-enabled AI platform that captures short teacher debriefs and classroom context, instantly converting them into structured records, progress updates and operational outputs. It was founded by Ankur Agarwal, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus who previously founded Arth Early Learning Spaces preschool, IIT-KGP alum, Manav Kedia, a former Meta executive, and Adithya Narayanan, formerly the CEO at Riverside Learning Center.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments