Compensation at top PE funds in India catching up with global levels: PageGroup’s Lodha
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Compensation at top PE funds in India catching up with global levels: PageGroup’s Lodha

Compensation at top PE funds in India catching up with global levels: PageGroup’s Lodha

By Prithvi Durai

  • 06 Jan 2026
Premium
Compensation at top PE funds in India catching up with global levels: PageGroup’s Lodha
(Photo by Jonathan Borba; from Pexels)

Compensation of Indian employees at top global funds in 2025 has finally caught up with that of counterparts in developed countries, a top executive at the PageGroup said. Some of the top global funds that are active in India include Blackstone, KKR, Carlyle Group, Warburg Pincus, and TPG.  In 2025, compensation levels ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Dutch major SHV Energy to sell Indian solar portfolio to InoxGFL

General

Grapevine: Dutch major SHV Energy to sell Indian solar portfolio to InoxGFL

Premium
Flashback 2025: PE-VC dealmaking slows for third year but M&As surge

General

Flashback 2025: PE-VC dealmaking slows for third year but M&As surge

Premium
Grapevine: Usha International eyes IPO; Stellaris, Orios bet bigger on proptech firm

General

Grapevine: Usha International eyes IPO; Stellaris, Orios bet bigger on proptech firm

As gold hits records, Indians opt for bars and coins over jewellery

General

As gold hits records, Indians opt for bars and coins over jewellery

Premium
Grapevine: Warburg Pincus eyes stake sale in insurer; Fortum's once-stalled deal nears closing

General

Grapevine: Warburg Pincus eyes stake sale in insurer; Fortum's once-stalled deal nears closing

Pro
Flashback 2025: Top law firms for PE-VC and M&A advisory in India

General

Flashback 2025: Top law firms for PE-VC and M&A advisory in India

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW