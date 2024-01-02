facebook-page-view
  Grapevine: AIIB may back Mahindra-OTPP InvIT; WestBridge, Norwest eye Meesho stake

Grapevine: AIIB may back Mahindra-OTPP InvIT; WestBridge, Norwest eye Meesho stake

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 02 Jan 2024
Premium
Credit: Pixabay

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust, a renewable energy infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) formed by Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group and Canadian fund Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), is set to raise Rs 2,500 crore ($300 million) in a round led by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).  AIIB will serve as the anchor ......

