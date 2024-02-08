facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Advent may invest up to $10 bn in India; Mizuho to buy stake in lender

Grapevine: Advent may invest up to $10 bn in India; Mizuho to buy stake in lender

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 08 Feb 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Advent may invest up to $10 bn in India; Mizuho to buy stake in lender

US-based private equity firm Advent International is looking at making investments of $5-10 billion in India over the next five years, a media report said. The firm, which has completed 17 investments totaling $5.8 billion since 2009, remains optimistic on India, despite concerns about high valuations,  Advent International Chairman David Mussafer ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Advent may invest up to $10 bn in India; Mizuho to buy stake in lender

General

Grapevine: Advent may invest up to $10 bn in India; Mizuho to buy stake in lender

Sensex, Nifty give up early gains as IT stocks drag on Cognizant's outlook

General

Sensex, Nifty give up early gains as IT stocks drag on Cognizant's outlook

Metafin, five others raise early-stage funding from multiple VCs

General

Metafin, five others raise early-stage funding from multiple VCs

Premium
Grapevine: ChrysCap raising continuation fund; Blackstone opposes Aakash debt conversion

General

Grapevine: ChrysCap raising continuation fund; Blackstone opposes Aakash debt conversion

World Bank's Banga denies IFC cover up of abuse involving Kenya school investment

General

World Bank's Banga denies IFC cover up of abuse involving Kenya school investment

Premium
Grapevine: Hyundai Motor India plans IPO; Temasek weighs healthcare bet

General

Grapevine: Hyundai Motor India plans IPO; Temasek weighs healthcare bet

Advertisement