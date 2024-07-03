Grapevine: Bharat Serums shortlists three bidders; Unacademy lays off 250 people

Credit: Pexels

Advent International-backed biopharmaceutical company Bharat Serums & Vaccines (BSV) has shortlisted three suitors in its ongoing sale process, a media report stated.

The company has shortlisted a consortium of Swedish private equity firm EQT and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Indian drugmaker Mankind Pharma, and a consortium of ChrysCapital, Warburg Pincus and Mubadala, Moneycontrol reported, citing people in the know.

Advent has been exploring options for divesting its stake since last year. In 2019, Advent initially acquired a 74% stake in Bharat Serum from Orbimed Asia and Kotak PE for $500 million. It bought the remaining 26% in 2020, facilitating an exit for the previous promoters.

Advertisement

Edtech unicorn Unacademy, which is backed by SoftBank and General Atlantic, has laid off 250 employees, a media report said.

Of those laid off, 100 are from core functions such as marketing, business and product, while the rest are from sales, Moneycontrol reported, citing a source close to the development.

Advertisement

The layoffs come within weeks of the edtech firm reportedly being in discussions to merge with K12 Techno, the operator of Orchids International Schools.

Unacademy invested in Orchid School (K12 Techno) three years ago, and Peak XV is a common investor in both firms.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments