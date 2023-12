Grapevine: Adani eyes another port; Airblack gets fresh funding

Premium Credit: Reuters

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is in advanced negotiations to acquire Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s Gopalpur Ports in Odisha for up to Rs 1,100-1,200 crore, a media report said. The planned deal is in line with Adani's aim to expand its portfolio along India’s eastern and western coasts, The Economic Times ......