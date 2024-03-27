facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Actis, Sembcorp eye Brookfield assets; GIC, Blackstone property deal falls

Grapevine: Actis, Sembcorp eye Brookfield assets; GIC, Blackstone property deal falls

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 27 Mar 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Actis, Sembcorp eye Brookfield assets; GIC, Blackstone property deal falls
Credit: Pexels

Private equity firm Actis&#39; renewable energy platform BluPine Energy and Sembcorp Industries Ltd are among those considering the acquisition of Brookfield Renewable&#39;s 1.6 gigawatt (GW) portfolio in India, valued at around $800 million, a media report said. JP Morgan is managing the sale process for the portfolio, which includes 1 GW ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Actis, Sembcorp eye Brookfield assets; GIC, Blackstone property deal falls

General

Grapevine: Actis, Sembcorp eye Brookfield assets; GIC, Blackstone property deal falls

Premium
Grapevine: Meesho set to snap up $300 mn; Carlyle weighs options for Hexaware

General

Grapevine: Meesho set to snap up $300 mn; Carlyle weighs options for Hexaware

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum declines on a high base due to ITC deal last week

General

Deals Digest: Funding momentum declines on a high base due to ITC deal last week

Premium
Grapevine: Samara in talks to buy Bharti's Del Monte stake; Healthium gets another suitor

General

Grapevine: Samara in talks to buy Bharti's Del Monte stake; Healthium gets another suitor

Premium
Grapevine: Carnelian raising $600 mn PIPE fund; Mars Growth may buy into Meesho

General

Grapevine: Carnelian raising $600 mn PIPE fund; Mars Growth may buy into Meesho

Premium
Grapevine: Serentica mulls stake sale; Pine Labs, Zepto may shift HQ to India

General

Grapevine: Serentica mulls stake sale; Pine Labs, Zepto may shift HQ to India

Advertisement