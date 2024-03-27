Grapevine: Actis, Sembcorp eye Brookfield assets; GIC, Blackstone property deal falls

Premium Credit: Pexels

Private equity firm Actis' renewable energy platform BluPine Energy and Sembcorp Industries Ltd are among those considering the acquisition of Brookfield Renewable's 1.6 gigawatt (GW) portfolio in India, valued at around $800 million, a media report said. JP Morgan is managing the sale process for the portfolio, which includes 1 GW ......