Grapevine: A91, MO Alts join race for stake in HealthKart; Dashtoon eyes fresh funds

Premium
Private equity firms A91 Partners and Motilal Oswal Alternates have joined ChrysCapital in the bid to acquire a stake in HealthKart, as Peak XV Partners looks to exit the Temasek-backed startup, a media report said. Talks are progressing, with A91 Partners aiming to increase its existing stake. The investment round will be mainly secondary, but may include some primary components, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.