Grapevine: A91, Blue Earth make new bets; ZestMoney founders get Jio backing for new startup

Premium Steve Hardgrave, co-founder and executive director, Varthana Finance

ChrysCapital-backed school financier Varthana Finance is in the process of raising funds from an offshore investor, in what will be its second debt outing this fiscal, a media report cited the company’s co-founder and executive director. The Bengaluru-based lender, which is aiming for 60% annual growth to Rs 1,500 crore, is ......