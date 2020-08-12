Grapevine: Tatas seek financial bidding partner for Air India; Embassy to monetise JV

The Tata group is seeking financial partners to join in their bid for Air India, people in the know told Business Standard.

The group will offer the financial partner a minority stake in the special purpose vehicle that will bid for the airline, they said.

The people added that the financial investors including US-based private equity funds are keen to partner with Tata for their experience in running Vistara and AirAsia India.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based Embassy group, a leading realty firm, is looking to monetise its warehousing and industrial parks business at an enterprise value of up to Rs 2,000 crore ($267 million), persons in the know told Business Standard.

In 2015 Embassy formed a joint venture with private equity firm Warburg Pincus to build industrial parks. Warburg holds 70% in the JV.

Embassy Industrial Parks, the JV firm, has a total portfolio of close to 16 million square feet, of which around a fourth is operational. The debt of the JV is around Rs 700 crore.

Embassy group, led by Jitu Virwani, is a major player in Indian commercial real estate. The group, along with Blackstone, launched India's first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) last year to raise Rs 4,750 crore through a public issue.