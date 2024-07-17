Germany's Nemetschek Group to float India-focused VC fund

Premium Nirmalya Chatterjee, country vice president, Nemetschek Group, India subcontinent

Germany-headquartered Nemetschek Group, which sells software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media and entertainment industries, is set to launch a fund dedicated to funding startups in India, a top executive told VCCircle. The group, which owns and runs about 14 brands such as Bluebeam, Vectorworks, Graphisoft among others, last week announced ......