Germany's Nemetschek Group to float India-focused VC fund

Premium
Germany-headquartered Nemetschek Group, which sells software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media and entertainment industries, is set to launch a fund dedicated to funding startups in India, a top executive told VCCircle. The group, which owns and runs about 14 brands such as Bluebeam, Vectorworks, Graphisoft among others, last week announced ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.