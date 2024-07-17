Germany's Nemetschek Group to float India-focused VC fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Germany's Nemetschek Group to float India-focused VC fund

Germany's Nemetschek Group to float India-focused VC fund

By Malvika Maloo

  • 17 Jul 2024
Premium
Germany's Nemetschek Group to float India-focused VC fund
Nirmalya Chatterjee, country vice president, Nemetschek Group, India subcontinent

Germany-headquartered Nemetschek Group, which sells software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media and entertainment industries, is set to launch a fund dedicated to funding startups in India, a top executive told VCCircle. The group, which owns and runs about 14 brands such as Bluebeam, Vectorworks, Graphisoft among others, last week announced ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Germany's Nemetschek Group to float India-focused VC fund

Finance

Germany's Nemetschek Group to float India-focused VC fund

Premium
Bottomline: mPokket has got figures to flaunt, but with slight uptick in bad loans

Finance

Bottomline: mPokket has got figures to flaunt, but with slight uptick in bad loans

Premium
Former Omidyar, TPG execs wind up VC firm as fundraising stalls

Finance

Former Omidyar, TPG execs wind up VC firm as fundraising stalls

Sensex, Nifty post record closing highs for second day aided by IT stocks

Finance

Sensex, Nifty post record closing highs for second day aided by IT stocks

Blume, IvyCap, Unilever Ventures bet on three startups

Consumer

Blume, IvyCap, Unilever Ventures bet on three startups

SEBI warns Paytm over old transactions with payments bank unit

Finance

SEBI warns Paytm over old transactions with payments bank unit

Advertisement