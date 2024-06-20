General Catalyst acquires VC firm Venture Highway
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • General Catalyst acquires VC firm Venture Highway

General Catalyst acquires VC firm Venture Highway

By Aman Rawat

  • 20 Jun 2024
General Catalyst acquires VC firm Venture Highway
Neeraj Arora, founder, Venture Highway

US-based venture capital firm General Catalyst, which makes early-stage and growth equity investments globally, has acquired Indian VC firm Venture Highway to bolster its presence in the country.

The acquisition will see the entire Venture Highway team joining General Catalyst as part of General Catalyst India. As a result, Venture Highway will cease to exist.  

The firms did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

Advertisement

“This merger goes beyond Venture investing, aiming to nurture deep tech talent, foster innovation, and accelerate digitization across industries in India, driven by a shared set of values, culture, and ambitious goals,” General Catalyst said in a release.  

The merger will reimagine venture investing for India's unique opportunities and challenges, foster India-US collaborations for talent and tech synergies, digitize and expand core GDP-driving sectors like manufacturing and develop industry-specific incubation and partnership strategies to create global enterprises from India, it said. 

The new Indian entity will join General Catalyst’s global fund, which is in the process of raising $6 billion, as per a report in Financial Times. It is looking to invest anywhere between $500 million and $1 billion in India, Hemant Taneja, chief executive officer and managing director of General Catalyst told The Economic Times.  

Advertisement

Venture Highway was co-founded in 2014 by Neeraj Arora, former chief business officer of WhatsApp and an angel investor. In 2018, Priya Mohan joined Arora after exiting her edtech startup Vidyartha, which was acquired by Byju’s in 2016. The VC firm wrote the first cheques for companies such as Meesho, Moglix, Applied Intuition, BetterPlace, and Chalo.  

General Catalyst was founded in 2000. It has invested in several Silicon Valley heavyweights, including Airbnb Inc., Stripe Inc., Snap Inc., Guild and Hubspot. In India, it started making investments from 2019. Some of its portfolio companies include CityMall, Cred, Uni and StockGro. It manages more than $25 billion in assets across the world. 

The Silicon Valley-based firm had made a similar move in Europe wherein it merged its operations with Berlin-based venture capital fund La Famiglia.

Advertisement
General CatalystVenture HighwayMeeshoMoglixApplied IntuitionBetterPlaceChalo

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Rupee breaches 83.58/$ level, ends at fresh record low

Economy

Rupee breaches 83.58/$ level, ends at fresh record low

Premium
Capria Ventures' India AUM may top $200 mn with new fund

Finance

Capria Ventures' India AUM may top $200 mn with new fund

Govt asks RBI to exempt sovereign funds from alternative investment fund rules

Finance

Govt asks RBI to exempt sovereign funds from alternative investment fund rules

General Catalyst acquires VC firm Venture Highway

Finance

General Catalyst acquires VC firm Venture Highway

SEBI asks Religare to seek approval for Burman family to raise stake

Finance

SEBI asks Religare to seek approval for Burman family to raise stake

Pro
WestBridge makes modest returns in exit move as this year's total crosses $500 mn

Finance

WestBridge makes modest returns in exit move as this year's total crosses $500 mn

Advertisement