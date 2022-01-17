G.O.A.T Brand Labs acquires 90% stake in fashion and lifestyle brand The Label Life

Bengaluru-based G.O.A.T Brand Labs has acquired a 90% stake in The Label Life, a women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, for an undisclosed amount, the company said in a statement.

“We will scale the brand exponentially by expanding globally and launching new product categories. The aim is to make it one of the first direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to hit the Rs 500 crore revenue mark by 2025,” said Rishi Vasudev, Co-founder, G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

According to the statement, it is G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ first acquisition in the women’s western wear space, and G.O.A.T plans to add multiple brands to this segment.

Founded by entrepreneur Preeta Sukhtankar, Yashika Punjabee and Sonam Shah, The Label Life is styled by Bollywood celebrities Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. Punjabee plays a key role in bringing the brand’s vision to reality through marketing, branding, social media content. Shah works with the style editors to curate the right products for the brand's customer base, the statement said.

The brand currently sells across categories like apparel, accessories, and footwear, among others. It plans to add categories like jewellery, beauty and personal care. The brand claims to have a base of over 1.2 million customers and followers.

Founded by Vasudev and entrepreneur Rameswar Misra, G.O.A.T acquires lifestyle direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and helps them grow online. Vasudev is a veteran fashion retail executive, who has previously headed Flipkart’s fashion business, Lifestyle International, Home Centre and Calvin Klein India, the statement said.

Recently, G.O.A.T Brand Labs invested in the kids wear label Frangipani and Neemli Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, which operates skincare brand Neemli Naturals.

In 2021, G.O.A.T raised $36 million (about Rs 268 crore) in a Series A funding round, led by Tiger Global and Flipkart Ventures, the early-stage venture fund of the homegrown e-commerce major.