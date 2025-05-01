Fuze, Salt Oral Care, Jamm secure early-stage funding

Fuze founders (from left) Mo Ali Yusuf, Arpit Mehta, and Srijan R Shetty

Digital assets infrastructure startup Fuze, oral wellness brand Salt Oral Care, and offline social network platform Jamm have raised funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said.

Fuze has raised $12.2 million (Rs 103 crore) in a Series A funding round led by digital assets and data center infrastructure company Galaxy and UAE-based telecommunications company e&.

The company said the funds will be instrumental in supporting its expansion across existing and new international markets. The capital will also be used to accelerate product innovation and compliance efforts, as well as to bolster top-tier hiring.

Founded in 2023 by Arpit Mehta, Srijan R Shetty, and Mo Ali Yusuf, Fuze provides digital assets-as-a-service infrastructure, enabling financial institutions and businesses to offer regulated digital asset products to their clients.

Headquartered in the UAE, the company recently launched a suite of stablecoin infrastructure products and expanded into the payments space. It currently operates in the MENA region and Turkey.

Salt Oral Care

Oral wellness brand Salt Oral Care has secured $1 million in a pre-Series A round from Lotus Holdings, to be executed in two tranches. The company's average post-money valuation across the round stands at Rs 46 crore, it said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based startup said the funding will be used to drive new product innovation, research and development, branding and marketing initiatives, and team expansion.

The company was founded in 2023 by Karan Raj Kohli and Viraj Kapur. It offers oral hygiene products such as toothpaste and mouthwash made with "food-grade, chemical-free" ingredients.

Jamm

Jamm, an offline social networking platform founded by the creator of dating app Aisle, has secured funding from early-stage venture capital firm Callapina Capital.

Able Joseph, the founder of Jamm, told VCCircle that the company aims to deepen engagement within its current member base while expanding to new cities. However, he declined to disclose the terms of the investment.

"We also plan to release new products. We’re focused on getting the number of Jamms to 500 per week," he added.

Joseph launched Bengaluru-based Jamm in September last year, focusing on small, self-curated offline gatherings hosted by members. The platform, he says, helps people "break free from isolation" and connect with others in their city through in-person activities and hangouts. At this stage, he doesn't plan to monetize the platform. Joseph previously founded Aisle in 2014, which he sold to Info Edge in 2022.

"Since launch, Jamm has seen organic growth with thousands of members across our initial cities. Hundreds of Jamms are hosted each week, and we’ve consistently seen over 40% weekly activity from our core member base," Joseph said.

