Founders weigh in on relations with investors at VCCircle’s The Pitch

Premium

Transparency, trust and vision alignment are a must for a successful relationship between investors and founders, said co-founders and investors at VCCircle’s ‘The Pitch’ in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Jain, co-founder and chief business officer of OfBusiness, said that founders should maintain transparency with investors, especially when it ......