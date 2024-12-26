Flashback 2024: Anuj Ranjan's rise to lead $140-bn pool and other PE/VC people moves

Pro Brookfield's Anuj Ranjan

Indian private equity and venture capital firms made several top-level changes during the year gone by while several global investment firms operating in the country also shuffled their leadership ranks. While some executives were elevated to higher roles within their organisations, many opted for greener pastures. Among international firms, Canadian investor Brookfield ......