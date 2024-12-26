Flashback 2024: Anuj Ranjan's rise to lead $140-bn pool and other PE/VC people moves
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Flashback 2024: Anuj Ranjan's rise to lead $140-bn pool and other PE/VC people moves

Flashback 2024: Anuj Ranjan's rise to lead $140-bn pool and other PE/VC people moves

By Roshan Abraham

  • 26 Dec 2024
Pro
Flashback 2024: Anuj Ranjan's rise to lead $140-bn pool and other PE/VC people moves
Brookfield's Anuj Ranjan

Indian private equity and venture capital firms made several top-level changes during the year gone by while several global investment firms operating in the country also shuffled their leadership ranks.  While some executives were elevated to higher roles within their organisations, many opted for greener pastures.  Among international firms, Canadian investor Brookfield ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
A&M India hires former McKinsey, Accenture execs to strengthen top deck

Finance

A&M India hires former McKinsey, Accenture execs to strengthen top deck

Premium
Axis AMC's alternatives vertical head steps down

People

Axis AMC's alternatives vertical head steps down

Elevation Capital ropes in Capillary cofounder Mehra to lead AI investment

People

Elevation Capital ropes in Capillary cofounder Mehra to lead AI investment

Premium
LightRock-backed WayCool's co-founder steps down from executive role

People

LightRock-backed WayCool's co-founder steps down from executive role

StanChart picks former JPMorgan executive as next India head

People

StanChart picks former JPMorgan executive as next India head

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra to replace Das as RBI governor

People

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra to replace Das as RBI governor

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW