Family offices, professionals must align strategy: Sharrp Ventures’ Mariwala at VCCircle summit

Premium Rishabh Mariwala during the fireside chat at VCCircle Family Office Summit 2024

Family offices and non-family professionals who manage their investments must align their long-term strategy to maintain discipline and gain an edge over other investors, said Rishabh Mariwala, managing partner of Sharrp Ventures. “The family should be clear with who’s the decision maker, what is the strategy, what is the cheque size, ......