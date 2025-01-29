Family offices bet on OYO’s co-working space unit

Credit: 123RF.com

A number of family offices, including those of Mankind Pharma’s promoters, movie producer Gauri Khan, Rupa Group and Jagruti Dalmia, have invested in hospitality firm OYO’s co-working space arm Innov8.

Innov8, which was founded about a decade ago and acquired by OYO in 2019, secured Rs 110 crore in primary capital, it said in a statement. Family office investors chipped in with about 55% of the amount. The funding was done at a pre-money valuation of Rs 1,000 crore.

According to the statement, Innov8 diluted a 10% stake in the round, which was facilitated by financial services firm InCred.

Advertisement

The company plans to use the fresh capital for growth opportunities such as acquisitions, technology upgrades, partnerships, and expansion into niche segments. The co-working firm also plans to double its centres in India to 100 this year.

“Over the past few years, we have prioritized long-term, sustainable growth. This capital infusion will not only strengthen our financial stability but also lay a robust foundation for future expansion,” said Pankhuri Sakhuja, business head, Innov8.

The company aims to expand in Tier-I cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. It recently launched two centres in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai's Andheri area. Each centre has a seating capacity of 3,000.

Advertisement

Among other growth plans, the firm plans to enter the managed working space segment where players such as IndiQube and SimpliWork operate. It plans to add about 4 million square feet of managed office space to its portfolio over the next three years.

The co-working space company is present in 10 cities. According to VCCEdge, it clocked Rs 52 crore as revenue from operations in the last fiscal year and a net profit of nearly Rs 8 crore on a standalone basis.

The co-working segment has tapped the interest of several family offices in India. For instance, Yadu Hari Dalmia, the chairman and non-executive director at Dalmia Bharat Ltd is a shareholder in recently listed co-working company Awfis.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments